August 4, 1954 - February 12, 2026

Joel D. Stumpf, 71 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away unexpectedly at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 17 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Aaron Nett officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 17 from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Holy Trinity School in Pierz: 80 Edward Street, Pierz, MN, 56364.

Joel Delmer Stumpf was born on August 4, 1954 in Little Falls, MN to the late Herbert and Elvira Stumpf. He grew up in Pierz with his siblings, John, Steven, Galen, Philip, Claude, Jessica, Paulette, Joyce and Maria. He attended and graduated from Pierz High School with the class of 1972. Throughout his life, Joel worked the following jobs: Gruber's Market, Sanitary Bakery, Hornbacher's, Robert's Bakery, Driscoll’s, Byerly's Grocery and drove bus part time for Medicine Lake Lines.

Following his retirement he made his home in Little Falls to be closer to his family. Joel loved working in his yard, spending time with his dog Sophie, working on numerous clocks, visiting with family and friends and enjoying a good laugh. Joel will be remembered as very generous man. He was always up to date with local and national news. He never complained after his diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis in 2015. He was very patient man later in life especially with his nieces and nephews.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: John (Ruth) Stumpf of Paradise Valley, AZ, Steve (Roberta Laidlaw) Stumpf of Pierz, Galen (Karla) Stumpf of Pierz, Philip (Catherine) Stumpf of Glenwood, Claude (Christine) Stumpf of Apple Valley, Jessica Stumpf of St. Paul, Joyce (Scott) Willman of St. Paul, Paulette (Terry) Elliott of St. Cloud and Maria (Cary) Calvert of Kenai, AK; 31 nieces and nephews, 31 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert "Herb" and Elvira Stumpf and an infant brother, Samuel.

The family would like to thank Jerry and Dorothy Smude for treating Joel as if he was family.