Jody A. Meyer, 60, Sartell

February 27, 1959 - June 23, 2019

Jody A. Meyer, age 60, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, at her home in Sartell after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jody was born February 27, 1959 in Duluth to Jack and Barb (Wojtesky) Arnold. She graduated from Duluth East High School in 1977 and from UMD in 1982 with a degree in Communications. Jody married Todd Meyer on May 30, 1992 in Duluth. They spent their first few years together in Duluth, then moved to Hayward, Wisconsin, and the last 18 years in Sartell. She worked as a Paraprofessional for ten years at the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District, retiring in 2019. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Jody enjoyed sailing, skiing, fishing, gardening, knitting, and going to her girl’s dance activities. She was a caring, spunky, and fun person who was a fighter and always gave a helping hand to others. Jody was very family oriented and the relationships she created with her students and colleagues were very important to her.

Survivors include her husband, Todd; daughters, Hattie of Lakeville and Clo of Duluth; father, Jack Arnold; brother, Jeff (Kimmy) Arnold; sister, Jennifer (Steven) Townsend; special cousin, Nicki Tonius; her dog, Sam; as well as many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and the special needs students she worked with. Jody was preceded in death by her mother, Barb.

A special thank you to the doctors and staff at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Centra Care Health in St. Cloud. The family wishes donations to be made to Melanoma Cancer research at the Mayo Clinic.