Job Cuts Coming to St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD -- An unknown number of faculty members at St. Cloud State University have been informed they will be laid off.

On Monday, University officials provided this statement to WJON:

SCSU is one of many universities across the country facing several years of declining enrollment and budget constraints. The decision for the layoffs was not one the leadership team came to lightly or without much deliberation. The university will continue to honor all contractual agreements currently in place.

Due to privacy rules, university officials declined to provide information regarding number of people affected, departments and types of jobs getting eliminated.