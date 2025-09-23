November 27, 1956 - September 18, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Joanne Nelson on September 18, 2025, at the age of 68. Joanne passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Her strength, grace, and unwavering love during her fight inspired everyone who knew her.

Joanne was born on November 27, 1956, in Little Falls, Minnesota, at Saint Gabriel's Hospital, to Ella Baum and Virgil Baum Sr. On December 24, 1975, she married the love of her life, Lawrence Nelson Sr., and together they built a large, beautiful family filled with love, laughter, and resilience.

She was a devoted stay-at-home mom who poured her heart and soul into raising her children and caring for her family. Her home was a place of comfort, music, and joy-a place where memories were made, and there was always a seat at the table for anyone in need.

Joanne was known for her vibrant personality and fun-loving spirit. She loved to dance, enjoy a few drinks with loved ones, and listen to music that brought her happiness. Her caring nature and big heart meant she was always the first to go above and beyond for others. She was a true nurturer and protector whose love had no limits.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ella Baum and Virgil Baum Sr.; her brother, Jerel Cormier; her son, Francis Clayson; her daughter, Kayla Nelson; her grandson, Gunner Bryant; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence and Helen Nelson; and her sister-in-law, Rosemary Nelson.

Joanne is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Lawrence Nelson Sr.; and her loving siblings and in-laws, Lynda Mills (Tom Mills), Kevin Baum (Bonnie Baum), Virgil Baum Jr., Michael Baum (Donna Baum), Cheryl Villeneuve (Steve Villeneuve), and Sandra Cormier.

She leaves behind a legacy of love in her children, Samara Nelson (Justin Kaufman), Lawrence Nelson Jr. (Amber Nelson), Joann Nelson, Jennifer Winter (Kyle Winter), Ella Boley (Louie Boley), Suzanne Nelson (James Richtsmeier), Shawn Nelson (Norelyn Arbasto), Rosemary Nelson (Danny), Vivian Springer (Cody Springer), Jessica Nelson, and Stephen Nelson (Dez Sibal).

Joanne was the proud grandmother of 38 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, each of whom brought her immense joy and pride. Her legacy of love, strength, and joy will live on through all who were blessed to know her.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in honor of Joanne:

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Civic Center Park, 503 N 9th Street, Princeton, MN 55371

"Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not."

Rest peacefully, Joanne. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered.