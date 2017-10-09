Joanne Dingmann, 77

October 28, 1939 - October 7, 2017

Joanne Dingmann loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday October 11, 2017 at St James Catholic Church in Jacob’s Prairie for Joanne Dingmann age 77, who died Saturday October 7 at Quiet Oaks. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home.

Joanne was born in Cold Spring to Joseph and Pauline (Diel) Witzmann. She married Clarence Dingmann on October 15, 1959 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. Joanne was employed as a bookkeeper at Lumber One in Cold Spring until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling with Clarence and her friends and volunteering with several organizations. Joanne had a great sense of humor and love for her family.

She is survived by her children; Deb (Terry) Utsch, Dave (Lynn), Keith, Brian (Melissa); sisters, Mary Farley, Elaine Donnay, Janet Gamades; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.