JoAnn I. Lindell, 70, St. Cloud

No hindsight music unit displayed.

December 21, 1949 – May 22, 2020

JoAnn I. Lindell, age 70, of St. Cloud, MN passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic private family services will be held. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

JoAnn Irene Lindell was born on December 21, 1949 to Alphonse and Caroline (Schutz) Schriml in St. Cloud, MN. After high school JoAnn attended beauty school and began work as a beautician and continued in that career until her retirement in 2018. JoAnn was married to Reno Lindell on June 18, 1971 in Milaca, MN. They later divorced in 1993. JoAnn’s greatest joy was her family and she cherished time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed time with her friends, particularly taking casino trips, and baking, especially cookies among other treasured goodies.

JoAnn is survived by her son, Brian (Julie) Lindell of Valdosta, GA; daughter, Holly (Chris) Christian of Sartell, MN; grandchildren, Bailie Cloud, Steph Spartz, Tori Christian, Tara Christian, Joseph Lindell and Thomas Lindell; 4 great grandchildren; her brother, John (Deb Bell) Schriml of Charlotte, NC; and her niece, Carla (Chris) Owens of Blue Bell, PA; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.