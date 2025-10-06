February 16, 1940 - October 4, 2025

Memorial services will be Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Cross of Life Community Church in Princeton for JoAnn Goetze, age 85 of Princeton, who died Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Rev. Joel Severson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

JoAnn was born on February 16, 1940, in Minneapolis to Gerhardt and Dorothy (Roeder) Lucht. She married Everett Lee Goetze on February 21, 1959, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Corcoran. JoAnn grew up on a farm and lived on a farm for most all of her life until moving into town. She worked as a seamstress for Milaca Mills for many years. JoAnn was a member of Cross of Life Community Church in Princeton. She enjoyed spending time doing word puzzles, gardening, and visiting on the phone with her friends and family. JoAnn loved animals, especially her grand dogs and neighborhood cats. She liked to hear about her family. JoAnn liked her snacks right up until the end; she especially liked strawberry sundaes.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Vicki Ratcliff of Amboy, Ricky (Mona) of Isanti, Gary (Sonya) of Princeton, and Greg (Kathy) of St. Francis; ten grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Jean Krause.