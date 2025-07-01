August 12, 1956 - June 29, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joan A. Schmitt, age 68, who passed away Sunday, June 29, 2025 at her home. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 7, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Joan was born August 12, 1956 in St. Cloud to E. James and Lorraine (Bromenschenkel) Hill. She married Gary Schmitt on August 27, 1977 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Joan was an office supply distributor. She enjoyed being out in nature, especially bird watching. Joan loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, traveling, camping, and playing the dice game Farkle. She was always the person everyone wanted to spend time with, just visiting and laughing.

Joan is survived by her husband of 47 years, Gary of Clear Lake; children, Kelly (Walter) Morales of St. Cloud, Michelle (Pete) Schmitt of Clear Lake and Jim (Heather) Schmitt of Rice; grandchildren, Izabelle, Liam and Jonathan; siblings, Katherine Husby of Cumberland, WI, Joyce (Jesse) Drach of Huntsville, AL, Tim Hill of Rosemount, Anne (Gary) Hill of St. Cloud, Robert (Katie) Hill of St. Cloud.

She is preceded in death by her parents.