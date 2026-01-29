May 17, 1935 - January 26, 2026

Joan Marie Pickard, age 90, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at Joy Christian Center, St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 10-11 am at church. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery.

Joan was born on May 17, 1935, in Rugby, ND to Clarence and Stella (Aaker) Erstad. She married Frank Pickard Jr. on August 9, 1958, in St. Cloud, MN. Their marriage was blessed with 3 children, Steve, Tom, and Cindy. Joan loved music, playing and teaching piano, playing bridge, traveling with Frank, especially their trips to Mexico, and keeping up on current events. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, generosity, always being there for her family, and her strong faith in Jesus. Joan was proud and excited to become a 1st time grandma at the age of 79.

She is survived by her children, Steve Pickard of St. Cloud, Cindy Pickard of St. Cloud, Tom (Megan) Pickard of Dayton, MN, and their children, London, Roman, and Gordon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Jr.; and Brother, Owen Erstad.