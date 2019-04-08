Joan M. McDonald, 56, Sauk Rapids

September 22, 1962 - April 5, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Joan M. McDonald, age 56, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday at her home. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and two hours prior to the services on Thursday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Parish prayers will be at 4 PM at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Joan was born September 22, 1962 in St. Cloud to Walter & Laura (Paul) Benoit. She married Blaine Winkelman on May 1, 1982 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, together they shared two children. She then married John McDonald on September 11, 2010 in Menahga. She lived in the Sauk Rapids area her entire life. Joan worked as a Patient Access Representative for CentraCare Health System for 17 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and a former member of the Minden Township Board. Joan enjoyed being active, playing softball, wood working and being outdoors. She had an unforgettable laugh and a feisty personality that would never allow her to give up. Joan would do anything for anyone. She adored her family and always put them first, especially her granddaughters. She will always be remembered for being loving, caring, loyal, compassionate and faithful!

Survivors include her husband, John of Menahga; daughter, Carrie (Ryan) Pantzke of Sauk Rapids; son, Dan Winkelman of Menahga; step daughter, Megan (Jon) Carter of Apple Valley; granddaughters, Olivia, Lucy and Shelby; brothers and sisters, Judy (Ted) Weber of Annandale, Shirley Springer of St. Cloud, Ken (Peg) of Sauk Rapids, Pat (Roger) Tellinghuisen of Milaca, Larry (Betty) of Sauk Rapids, Dale of Milaca, Cindy (Paul) Wesenberg of Sauk Rapids, Gary (Pam) of Sauk Rapids, Janet (Mark) Kaschmitter of Sauk Rapids, Gail (Lloyd) Solarz of Sartell, Rocky (JoAnn) of Sauk Rapids, Randy (Valerie) of Monticello and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Lee Springer and four nieces.

The family would like to thank the Coborn Cancer Center and CentraCare Hospice for all the wonderful care given to Joan. A special thank you to her co-workers for all their support through her journey.