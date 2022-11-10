Joan M. Hall, age 70, St. Cloud

June 17, 1952 - November 8, 2022

attachment-Joan Hall loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Joan M. Hall, age 70, of St. Cloud. Joan passed away November 8 at her home with family at her side. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Joan Marie Hall was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota to the late Edmund and Irene (Kujawa) Theis on June 17, 1952. She met her future husband Robert (Bob) Hall on a blind date and they were married on November 16, 1974.

Joan started her professional career as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell. When that job became obsolete, she worked for Herberger’s, was a paraprofessional for the St. Cloud School District, and later an administrative assistant at St. Cloud Vocational School.

Joan had a beautiful, sweet, calming personality. She enjoyed good conversation over a cup of coffee, and a chocolate dessert, or a glass of wine. Joan loved entertaining. For years Bob and Joan hosted the annual Theis family Christmas celebration followed by a get together for friends. She spent hours decorating their house and baking lots of goodies. Joan loved shopping (especially with her sisters), scrapbooking, gardening, reading, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. For several years she was a Cub Scout mom.

Forever holding her in their hearts are: her husband of 48 years, Bob; son, Adam; sisters and brother: Mary Kay Theis; Victoria (Vicki) Theis; Thomas (Michelle) Theis; Marcia (Cliff) Teigen; dog Lucy; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice, especially Annie and Audra, for the exceptional care allowing them to grant Joan’s wish of dying at home.

Memorials preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery.