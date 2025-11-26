July 14, 1938 – November 23, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home Via Benson Funeral Home loading...

Joan Ellen (Schimansky) Hagburg of St. Cloud, MN, died November 23, 2025, surrounded by family. She was 87.

Joan was born July 14, 1938, in Mandan, ND. She grew up in Mandan and Dickinson, ND, where she spent her summers as a lifeguard. She married Jim Hagburg in 1959 and they quickly had three children in a row.

She graduated from Dickinson State College with a degree in education and she and Jim began an odyssey across North Dakota, living first in Goodrich and then Grand Forks. They settled in Mott, ND, in 1965 where Joan taught physical education and Jim worked as a guidance counselor. Joan later said that becoming a teacher was one of the best decisions she ever made.

In 1971, Joan and her family moved to St. Cloud, MN, where she taught inmates at the St. Cloud State Reformatory. She later moved to a teaching position at the Anoka County Juvenile Center, where she spent the majority of her teaching career and met her lifelong friend Dorothy Heikkuri. She also taught in Sahuarita, AZ.

Joan lived in Tucson, AZ, and the Twin Cities during her career. After retiring from teaching, Joan lived in Boynton Beach, FL, and Corpus Christi, TX, before returning to St. Cloud to be closer to her family and friends.

Joan was fiercely independent and determined to make her own way in the world. She was also devoted to her family. There was nothing she would not do for her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She loved cooking and baking and kept her family well fed. She also loved eating and exploring restaurants with her close friend Dorothy.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Benno Schimansky, her siblings Thomas, Jacqueline and Patrick McDonald, and her friend Dorothy Heikkuri. She is survived her children Mike (Chris), Eric (Toni), and Sarah, grandchildren Jordan (Lindsay), Jack (Trish) and James, and great grandchildren Gabby and Carter.

A graveside ceremony in Mandan is planned for Spring 2026.