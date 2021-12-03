Joan Bernet, 89, Little Falls, formerly of Edina

July 7, 1932 - November 30, 2021

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church for Joan Bernet, 89 of Little Falls, formerly of Edina, who passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to mass. Williams Dingman Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements.

Joan was born on July 7, 1932 to Joseph A. and Marie (Stoetzel) Bernet in Long Prairie, where she graduated from High School. She went on to attend the University of Minnesota and Los Angeles State University where she earned a master’s degree in communications. Joan worked in the field of public relations and communications for many years, including at St. Mary’s Hospital in Minneapolis. The last twenty years of her professional career she was the Director of Communications for the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.

Over the years, Joan served on the boards of numerous local, regional and national communications organizations and several service organizations. She served on the League of Catholic Women; AFGRO, an outreach to people in Western Africa; her condo board and a regional celiac disease organization. She and her staff received numerous regional and national awards for print and electronic media as well as for several innovative communications projects. In retirement, she did extensive volunteer work, allowing time for people, nature, music and travel. She enjoyed and appreciated creative thinking, writing and offering hospitality to friends and family.

Her loving kindness will be dearly missed by her sisters, Sr. Maurita Bernet, OSF, of Little Falls, Roseann (Ray) Stoermann of St. Rosa and Peg Huffman of Phoenix, AZ; nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie; a brother Joseph and two sisters, Agnes “Sandy” Decker and Terri Petron; and an infant sister Bernadette.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Common Hope in St. Paul or St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.