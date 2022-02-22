Joan (Benoit) Warnert, 85, Cold Spring

December 26, 1936 - February 19, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Joan (Benoit) Warnert, age 85, who died Saturday at Asher Haus, Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 12 Noon – 1:15 p.m., Monday, in the St. Boniface Church Narthex

Joan was born on December 26, 1936, in Fairhaven, MN to Leo and Clara (Gohman) Benoit of Rockville. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1954 and was united in marriage to Ignatius (Iggie) Warnert on July 13, 1957, in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN. The couple had four sons.

During her life, Joan worked for Cold Spring Granite, Metzroth’s Clothing Store, Cold Spring Elementary School, Cold Spring Chiropractic, and Cinema Entertainment, Inc.

She was a member of Christian Mothers, Catholic United Financial, and St. Boniface Parish. Joan did volunteer work for Social Ministry and assisted with funeral dinners and money counting at St. Boniface.

Joan enjoyed playing cards, traveling, socializing, reading, spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Iggie; children, Brian (Deb), Steve (Theary), Dean (Lois), John (Mark); siblings, Lucy Kortan, Phyllis Mumm, Mike (Carolyn) Benoit, Connie (Jim) Rausch, Pat (Candace) Benoit; in-law, Brian Frank; 8 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bonnie Frank; in-laws, Louis Kortan and Ralph Mumm.

The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at Asher Haus and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care.

Memorials are preferred.