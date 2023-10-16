Joan B. Gruenke, 86, Albany

March 15, 1937 - October 3, 2023

Joan Bertha Gruenke, age 86 passed away on October 3, 2023, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home, Albany. A visitation for Joan will be on Monday, October 16, 2023, from 4-6 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany. The interment will be in Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery, Albany.

Joan was born on March 15, 1937, in Albany to Ervin and Erma (Kelm) Hodel. She graduated from Albany High School. Joan married Anthony “Tony” Gruenke on October 8, 1960, at Seven Dolors Catholic church. Together they owned and operated Paynesville Feed Store, Richmond Mill, and feed mills in Paynesville and Albany. Joan was the bookkeeper for their businesses. Tony passed away on August 9, 2019. Joan enjoyed playing bingo, scratch-offs, and an occasional trip to the casino.

Joan is survived by her son, Thomas “Tom” (Nancy) Gruenke, St. Cloud, daughter, Paula Gruenke, Waite Park, 9 grandchildren, brother and sisters, Carrie (Eddie) Heintze, Foley, Duane (Diane) Hodel, Foley, Debbie (Greg) Carter, AZ, sister-in-law, Diane Hodel, Elk River, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Erma, husband, Tony, brother, Donald, and sister, Donna.