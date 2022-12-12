Joan A. Hurley, 96, Foley

October 3, 1926 - December 8, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Joan A. Hurley, age 96, who passed away Thursday at Gardens at Foley. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Born October 3, 1926, in Clear Lake, the fourth of the ten children born to Joseph and Frances (Carlin) Weis. On June 25, 1949, in San Diego, CA, following a whirlwind romance, she married William Hurley, USN. During her husband’s naval career, she moved all over the country, and worked as a school teacher wherever the family was stationed. Following many moves, in 1982, Joan and Bill finally settled in Palm Bay , Florida. Joan was active with the Knights of Columbus Ladies’ Auxiliary and volunteering at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. She loved swimming, daily walks, knitting afghans for all family weddings and sweaters for her grandchildren, sewing dresses for her daughters and sisters, traveling abroad with special friends, and playing bridge. She was a devoted sister, mother, grandmother and friend to all. She was selfless and full of compassion, yet brave and driven by the strongest of work ethics. Her beauty transcended mere physical beauty. She simply was the epitome of a good and faithful servant.

Survivors include her daughters, Mary Hurley of Okeechobee, FL, Margaret Airy of Adelanto, CA, and Keelin Hurley of St. Paul; grandchildren, Joseph Airy, William Hurley Gaughan, and Kathleen Frances Hurley Gaughan; and siblings, Kathleen Chmielewski of Foley, Doris Arnold of St. Cloud, Leon Weis of St. Cloud, Donna Jenks of Apopka, FL, Lois (Bill) Stearly of Palm Bay, FL, Kevin (Millie) Weis of Waite Park, Denis (Jo Marie) Weis of St. Cloud, and Marcia (Vince) Pletcher of Hastings. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, William on November 1, 1987; son, Joseph on December 9, 2008; and brother, John Weis on August 28, 2008.

The family has the deepest gratitude to the “angel” nurses and aides at the Gardens of Foley where Joan was treated with grace, dignity, and unconditional love.