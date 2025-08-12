June 16, 1940 – August 10, 2025

Benson Funeral Home Benson Funeral Home loading...

Jimmy Allen Lee, 85, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away on August 10, 2025.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 5pm at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, with the visitation beginning at 3pm, prior to the service. Pastor Bill Arvan will be officiating.

Born June 16, 1940, in Hope, North Dakota, to Alice and John Lee, he was the fifth of ten siblings. Tall, quick, and forever in motion—earning the nickname “Stretch”—he played basketball, ran hurdles, and discovered The Hardy Boys in fourth grade, sparking a lifelong love of reading and discovery.

Despite a high school guidance counselor advising him to “stay out of college,” he proved them wrong. He earned his teaching degree in South Dakota, completed a master’s in education in Colorado, and in 1993 received his EdD in school administration from the University of St. Thomas. On June 1, 1965, he married the love of his life, Dorothy Perkins and started a partnership of love, joy, and devotion that lasted sixty years.

Jim began his career as a teacher and, ever inquisitive, taught himself computers and programming, writing early software long before home computing was common. He and Dorothy settled in St. Cloud, where he served as a teacher, computer programmer, accountant, and eventually superintendent of schools until his retirement in 2004. In the 1990s, he became a founding partner of Books Revisited, the independent new-and-used bookstore in downtown St. Cloud, helping build a welcoming home for readers amid the rise of the internet. A lifelong gardener and beekeeper, he grew things—tomatoes, ideas, and people—with equal care. After stepping away from his official roles in 2004, he developed a passion for perfecting the art of artisan baking. He found a mentor in the baker, Steve, at the Collegeville Artisan Bakery, and through his boundless love of teaching and learning, he not only perfected his craft but has inspired a new generation of home bakers. Known affectionately as “the artisan bread guy,” he delighted in passing on his bread, treats, and skills to everyone he met.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Lee; his daughter, Melissa Lindsey, and her spouse, Brit, and grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew, Caleb, and Rachel; and his son, Jon Lee, and his spouse, Janel, and grandchildren Alysha and Marcus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Lee; his brother, Neal; and his sisters, Joyce, Elaine, Mary, and Sharon.