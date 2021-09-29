Jim William Miller, 86, St. Cloud

February 24, 1935 – September 26, 2021

A lifelong resident of St. Cloud, MN, Jim William Miller, age 86, peacefully passed away at his home on Sunday, September 26, 2021, exactly as he wished.

A service celebrating his life will be Thursday, September 30th at 11:00 am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Pastor Chad Peterson will preside. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 29th, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, St. Cloud, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Jim was born to Albert and Hilda (Schmidt) Miller on February 24, 1935, the first of four children. Jim married Marion Richards on December 5, 1959. She supported him throughout his many endeavors for 61 years. Together they continued to live in St. Cloud and raise their four children: Tim, Dan, Melanie and Lezlie. Jim was also very fortunate and proud to be involved in all 14 of his grandchildren’s lives.

A genuinely self-made man, Jim had many endeavors, beginning in the construction of homes, agriculture, barn straightening, and finally commercial design and building of a variety of commercial buildings, to his current business, Miller Properties. Also included in his many accomplishments of the last 50 years are commercial and industrial properties, office buildings, apartments, motels, funeral homes, and bank ownership. With every new project, he took it on as a personal challenge to be conquered.

As his family and friends know, Jim was an avid outdoorsman with a bit of friendly competition involved. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing with his lifelong friends, children, and grandchildren. His adventures took him to Canada, Montana, Arkansas and Alaska just to name a few. His bi-yearly trek to Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada, was what he looked forward to most. In later years, he enjoyed being able to relax, surrounded by the pristine woods and lakes it had to offer. In past years, Flin Flon also became his resource for his “Famous” Diamond Willow Lamps. He would search for hours to find the exact stone and branches to create lamps of all sizes. His creativity and love for the outdoors were visible in every lamp.

Jim always enjoyed a “friendly” game of Pinochle or Cribbage, which he taught to his grandchildren. He would challenge his grandchildren to a game every time he saw them. Jim was happiest when he was surrounded by family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife Marion, his sons, Tim Miller and Dan Miller, as well as his daughters, Melanie (Bob) Miller Plombon and Lezlie (Bill) Carlin. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Alex Miller, Christina (Alex Johnson) Miller, Jenny Miller, Jacqui Miller, Lauren Miller, Kaydee Miller, Kylie Miller, Steven Miller, Andrew Plombon, Michael Plombon, Broderick (Justy) Carlin, Kortney Carlin, Morgan Carlin and Chandler Carlin. Jim is also survived by his sister June (Mike) Michalski and brother Jerome (Judy) Miller.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Jerry.