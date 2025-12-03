April 5, 1942 – December 2, 2025

James “Jim” E. Heeter, age 83, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at the Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring on December 2, 2025. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in St. Cloud at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Marianne Zitzewitz will be officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Jim was born on Easter Sunday, April 5, 1942 to Robert and Agnes (Axness) Heeter in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up in St. Louis Park, Minnesota and graduated from their high school. Jim continued his education and received his undergraduate degree from Carleton College and went on to medical school at the University of Minnesota. He served two years in the Medical Corps and as a physician in the Vietnam War. He completed his residency at Will’s Eye Hospital. He was a proud UMN Alumni and member of the Academy of Ophthalmology. He took immense pride in his work as an Ophthalmologist, retiring from his practice in 2008.

Jim married the love of his life, Judith (Stevenson) Heeter on June 20, 1964 in Clarendon Hills, Illinois. The couple was blessed with two children shortly thereafter. They spent a significant amount of time traveling the world together, during their marriage and throughout retirement. The family also enjoyed RV traveling the US and Canada. Jim loved planning the annual family trips to the BWCA and St. George Island, FL. Summer time at the lake was a place where Jim found peace. He was an avid Walleye fisherman and took great pride in making fishing rods for his children and grandchildren. For more than 30 years, the family enjoyed training and showing dogs. Jim had a lifelong love of all music, resulting with him building a harpsichord during retirement. Those who knew Jim will remember him for his wit and humor, leaving everyone he meets with a story or two that leaves them with a good memory and a smile.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Agnes Heeter; and his sister, Jane (Dave) Rue.

He is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Judith Heeter; son, Andrew (Jennifer) Heeter; daughter, Allison (Charles) Heeter-Condon; grandchildren, Gaven, Samuel, Lucas and Amelia; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and lifelong friends. He also leaves behind his beloved canine companion, Sam.

A special thank you to the incredible staff at Benedictine Living Community and St. Croix Hospice for their amazing care of Jim and his family. Their attentiveness and compassion provided Jim and his family with the comfort needed during his final days.