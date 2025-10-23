November 23, 1951 - October 19, 2025

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

James “Jim” Basham, aka “Slick”, 73 year old resident of Ivanhoe, passed away on October 19th, 2025 at Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on a nice spring day in 2026 at East Twin Lake in Shelburne Township.

James Roberts Basham was born on November 23rd, 1951, in Brookings, South Dakota to parents Eleanor (McRunnels) and Benjamin Basham. He grew up in Illinois and Iowa in his early years before his family later moved to Arizona where he graduated from high school. Jim worked and lived all over the southwest, working as a rancher and breaking horses. In his later years he moved up to Lake Benton where he met his best friend, Chad.

Together the two enjoyed playing cribbage, fishing, and spending time outdoors. Jim and Chad also were scout masters, passing on their love of the outdoors to the younger generation. Jim enjoyed gardening and entered his prize-winning veggies into the county fair for many years, winning various awards. Jim was a collector of many things including hats and little figurines. He was deeply connected with his faith and would spend time outdoors, what he called his church, to read his bible and talk to God. Jim enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and godchildren. He will be remembered as a funny, helpful, and friendly guy who would give you the shirt off his back and was always ready to lend a hand.

Left to cherish his memory are his best friend Chad Shields; daughters, Shasta (Travis) VanOverbeke, and Julie Jeffries; son, James Basham; brothers, Ben Basham, and Jeff Smith; sister, Wilma Mimm; godchildren, Gemma, Sabrina, and Derek; and 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brother, LeRoy; and sister, Rhonda.