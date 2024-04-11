Jill Kathleen Petron Jacobson, 56, St. Joseph

December 6, 1967 - April 1, 2024

Friends and family members will gather from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at Molitor’s Quarry Grill & Bar in Sauk Rapids to celebrate the life of Jill Kathleen Petron Jacobson who died unexpectedly April 1 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

She was born Dec. 6, 1967, at St. Cloud Hospital, grew up on the Petron family farm in Rice with her seven siblings and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1986. After graduating as a Surgical Technician from Duluth Technical College (now Lake Superior College) in 1994, Jill worked for St. Cloud Surgical Center for almost 25 years and most recently the St. Cloud VA Medical Center.

Jill and Ken Jacobson, whom she married May 11, 1997, had two children, Tess Jacobson of Washington, D.C., and Bret Jacobson of St. Joseph.

In addition to Tess and Bret, Jill is survived by her parents James and Beverly Petron of Rice; brothers and sisters, Paul (Barb) Petron of Rice, Holly (Mark) Schreiner of Rice, Sally Petron (Eric Anderson) of St. Cloud, Kristy (Jeff) Hudson of Sterling, Massachusetts, Mitchell (Trisha) Petron of Sauk Rapids, Andrew Petron of Rice, and Matthew Petron of Rice; and nieces and nephews Jordan and Mason Petron, Nate and Joey Schreiner, Jack and Cadence Hudson, and Reid and Abbi Graves-Petron.

Molitor’s Quarry is located at 3571 Fifth Ave NE, Sauk Rapids. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred for a donation in the future to Jill’s favorite causes.