February 14, 1982 – December 20, 2025

Via Daniel Funeral Ho Via Daniel Funeral Ho loading...

Mrs. Jessica Lynn Williams, age 43, of St. Augusta, MN, passed away on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. A Celebration of Jessica’s Life will be held on Friday, January 2, 2026, from 5:00-8:00pm at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jessica was born February 14, 1982, in Orange City, Iowa. She was the first child of Evan and Pam (Gengler) De Haan. She lived on a farm near Carnes and was a student of Maurice-Orange City/Floyd Valley. She graduated with the Class of 2000.

During her High School years, Jessica was employed at the Heritage House and Long-Term Care Facilities as a Certified Nurses’ Assistant. After graduation, Jessica attended Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon for nursing.

On July 6, 2001, she married her high School sweetheart, Jason Douglas Williams. Together they made their home in Sioux Center, Iowa; Littleton, Colorado; and finally settling in St. Augusta, Minnesota.

While her children were young, Jessica worked full-time as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado; while also pursuing her education to become a Nurse Practitioner specializing in Women’s Health, which is what led them to Minnesota.

Jessica loved to spend her free time reading and being creative through artwork and decorating her home. She had a sporty side, picking up Cross Fit with her husband and watching/coaching her son Carter’s baseball. She rooted endlessly for her sweetheart’s favorite team, the Denver Broncos.

Jessica will be deeply missed by her husband of over 24 years, Jason, of St. Augusta; three children, Connor Jason, Chloe Michele, and Carter Allen, all living at home; her parents, Evan and Pam of Alton, Iowa; brother, Christopher (Alisha) DeHaan of Lennox, South Dakota; brother, Anthony (Krystle) De Haan of Watertown, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.

Jessica was preceded to Heaven’s Glory by her infant brother, Quinn, and her mother-in-law, Kathy Williams.

The family would like to express a heart-felt Thank You to the staff at Quiet Oaks, Dr. Mundt and Kim at Minnesota Oncology, Centra Care Hospital in St. Cloud, and Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, and her Simplicity Health family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a future designation.