Jerry Isder, 43, Bowlus

September 17, 1978 - October 8, 2021

Jerry Isder, 43 year old resident of Bowlus, MN died Friday, October 8 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 13 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus. A visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 12 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday, October 13 at the church in Bowlus. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A parish prayer will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Jerry Arthur Isder was born on September 17, 1978 in Little Falls, MN to Arthur and Carol (Borgehiinck) Isder. He attended grade school in Lastrup until the fifth grade. Jerry then attended Royalton Schools. Jerry enjoyed helping Richard Popp and Dennis Lezer on their farms, he would often be found sleeping by the cows. He met the love of his life in 1996 and united in marriage to Amy Funk on August 20, 2005 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake, MN. The couple resided in the Bowlus area all their married life. Jerry and Amy were blessed with four daughters, Hailey, Callie, Gracie and Kelsey. He worked for Otto Dry Wall for several years. He started and operated Isder Trucking. Jerry's real passion was trucking by trade and farming for fun. He enjoyed looking at tractors and trucks especially if they were Red or Blue. Jerry also enjoyed raising cattle, cutting hay and driving anything with a motor. Jerry's main love was that of his wife, Amy and four daughters; he was an incredible dad! He would always let the girls pick their favorite restaurants for special meals. The girls remember standing on their dad's feet when they were young and dancing around the kitchen. The girls loved driving tractor and baling hay with dad. He was a dad who was there for everything, he always put his girls first.

Jerry will be remembered for being faithful to Amy and the girls and his great sense of humor.

Left to cherish his memory are wife, Amy of Bowlus; daughters, Hailey (14), Callie (12), Gracie (10) and Kelsey (6); mother, Carol (Bob Kander) Isder of Pierz; father, Arthur (Rose) Isder of Bertha; siblings, Ben Isder of Pierz, Dean (Colleen) Isder of Bowlus, Ed (Stacie) Isder of Pierz and Willie Isder of Sauk Rapids; mother-in-law, Deb Funk of Rice; brothers and sisters in laws, Brenda Isder of Pierz, Mike (Jessica) Funk of Rice, Missy (Marc) Hammer of Sauk Rapids and Angie Funk of Rice; nephews and nieces, Matt Isder, Kaitlyn Isder, Tyler Isder, Tyler Hammer, Kendall Isder, Brayden Isder, Logan Funk and Thomas Funk.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents; uncle, Bob Isder, cousin, Mike Isder and father in law, Francis Funk on May 19, 2018