Jerry E. Lahr, 88, St. Joseph

September 18, 1935 - February 23, 2024

Jerry Lahr, 88, of St. Joseph died at home on Big Watab Lake Friday February 23, 2024. A funeral Mass will be held in celebration of Jerry’s life at 11:00 AM Thursday February 29, 2024 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, the Rev. Cletus Connors O.S.B. officiating with burial following in the parish cemetery. A wake and prayer service, led by Rev. Steven Binsfeld, will be held from 4-8PM Wednesday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud with reviewal 1 hour prior to services Thursday morning at the church in Cold Spring.

Born to Edwin & Clare (Pfannenstein) Lahr on September 18, 1935 in St. Cloud, Jerry graduated from Cathedral High School in St. Cloud in 1953. Jerry married Kathleen Rarick on November 15, 1958 and she passed away on October 26, 1976. On July 18, 1987 Jerry married Bev Timmers and they took up residence on Big Watab Lake. Jerry worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 38 years, spending the last years of employment driving to and from Omaha weekly.

Jerry’s love of sports, playing amateur baseball for 29 years, young people, and his faith was evidenced by coaching baseball and basketball in the parochial athletic association (PAA) for 40 years. He was inducted into the Cathedral High School Hall of Fame in 1997 and later honored with the Golden Crusader Award. Jerry received the Bishop’s Medal of Merit for volunteerism in the St. Cloud Diocese in 1986, a testament to his service as a church and community volunteer all of his life.

Generous with his time and talent Jerry’s bird houses, adorned with Bev’s ribbons, were certain to sell at charity auctions, now gracing the countryside throughout Central Minnesota. Sure to attend football games at St. Johns, often with his brother Gene, Jerry rarely missed a Twins game on TV. Jerry was kind and often quiet lending support to what he believed in. When he spoke, it was well worth listening to as it often came from the heart or following sincere reflection. Loved by family and friends Jerry leaves all with fond memories and a smile recalling his dry wit. To say he will be missed is an understatement. To say he will be remembered is a certainty.

He is survived by his wife Bev of St. Joseph; children, Kevin, Tom (Lisa) Theresa (Craig) Penson, Sandy (Kerry) Rosengrants, grandchildren, Jessica, Tayler Lahr, Ryan, Shea, Brenden Lahr, Grayling, Payton Penson, Scott, Joe, Tony Rosengrants, great granddaughters, Raelyn and Florence, brother and sister, Gene (Barb), Annella Rassmussen.

He is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Kathleen, brothers, Milton, Dan, Marvin, Vern, sister Irma Grelson.

Jerry’s family expresses deep gratitude to those who aided in his care as he struggled with Parkinsons, including all of the wonderful people at Comfort Keepers, Centra Care hospice, Sue, Bob, Jake, Zach, Stacey, Deb and so many others, too numerous to name. THANK YOU.