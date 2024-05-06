Jerrold L. Hansmeier, 71, St. Cloud

January 22, 1953 - May 3, 2024

Jerrold Lee Hansmeier, age 71, passed into eternity on May 3, 2024 surrounded by his family. Celebration of Life will take place at Maywood Covenant Church, Foley, MN on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place at the church on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024 from 4-7 PM and 1 hour prior to the church service. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Jerry was born in St. Cloud, MN on January 22, 1953 to Laura (Hansen) and Joseph Hansmeier. Jerry was raised on a family farm which instilled his strong work ethic as well as providing a great outlet throughout his life. Jerry graduated from Foley High School and continued his education at Concordia College, Moorhead, MN and then attended medical school at the University of Minnesota.

Jerry’s love for helping others was evident in his medical practice and relationships. His faith in the Lord inspired his gracious manner for the hurting. He practiced medicine at the Foley Medical Center from 1983 - 1999, retiring due to early onset of Parkinson’s Disease.

Jerry married the love of his life, Dee, on September 4, 1982 in Fargo, ND and they were blessed with 4 children, Matthew (Susan) of Menomonie, WI, Jacob (Amanda) of Lakewood, CO, Edward of Denver, CO and Joy (Patrick) Murray of Sauk Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Henry, Harrison and Hailey Murray, Paxton Hansmeier, with the 5th arriving in July. Jerry is survived by his siblings Karen Attia, Champlin, MN, Connie (Greg) Berg, Champlain, MN, Jon Hansmeier, Foley, MN and David Hansmeier of St. Cloud MN. Preceded in death by Jerrys’ parents and his in-laws.

A special thanks to Pamela Gassett, his caregiver, and all caregivers and medical people who care for the ill. Memorials are preferred.