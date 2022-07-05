Jeron “Jerry” D. Kobienia, 79, Sauk Rapids

September 2, 1942 - June 29, 2022

Funeral services will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jeron D. Kobienia, age 79 of Sauk Rapids who died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Shepherd Oaks in Sauk Rapids. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Jerry was born September 2, 1942 in St. Cloud to Anthony & Pauline (Frie) Kobienia. He married Carol Mockenhaupt on August 15, 1969 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jerry served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict and was stationed in Germany. He worked as a Urology Technician at the St. Cloud Hospital for 15 years and also transported for North Central Lab. He enjoyed spending time with his family, The Fabulous Armadillos, fishing, bingo, bowling and cribbage. Jerry was a genuine, selfless, generous man who always put others before himself.

Survivors include his former wife, Carol (Dale) Mossey of St. Cloud; daughter, Carie Fosteson (Dave Gerads) of Sartell; granddaughters, Autumn and Brenna; former son-in-law, Heath Fosteson of Sartell; sister-in-law, Betty Kobienia of Waite Park; bonus children, Molly, Michael (Kimberly) Charlie and Maryne and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Quentin.