Jerome L. Scott, 86, Foley

April 22 1936 - March 6, 2023

attachment-Jerome Scott loading...

Jerome (Jerry) Leslie Scott passed away peacefully on March 6, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. His family is at peace knowing he is reunited with his loving wife, Virginia.

A private family service will be held. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Jerry was born April 22, 1936 in Benton County, MN to James and Della (Klaverkamp) Scott. He proudly served in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Virginia S. Templin on July 27, 1964. Together, they raised 5 boys. As Jerry worked hard to support his family at Fingerhut and Robel Beef Packers, he continued to work on his hobby farm throughout his entire life. Jerry was a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, and a loving Christian. He will always be remembered for his natural ability for small talk, being the most polite person, his witty jokes, and his effortless poker face while playing cards.

Surviving family includes his sons Les (Pam) Scott of Oak Park, MN; Leroy (Nancy) Scott of Foley, MN; Jeremy (Vanida) Scott of Foley, MN; and Jesse (Jerilyn) Scott of Cokato, MN; brothers Bill (Debbie) Scott of Gilman, MN; Ronald (Mickey) Scott of Foley, MN; sisters Carol Vargason of Foley, MN; Mary (Dominic) Landowski of Carlos, MN; Theresa (John) Pick of Goodland, MN; and Lucy (Bob) Lewandowski of Saddlebrooke, AZ; 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Virginia, on May 23, 2022, son and daughter-in-law Chad and Valarie Scott; brothers, John, James, and Patrick, and sister Ramona.