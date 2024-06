Jerome “Jerry” Winkler, 65, Albany

February 3, 1959 – June 4, 2024

attachment-Jerome Winkler loading...

Jerome “Jerry” Winkler, age 65 of Albany, Minnesota, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Jerry was born on February 3, 1959, in Little Falls, MN to Jerome and Jeanette (Wrobel) Winkler.

Jerry is survived by his sisters, Sue (Joe) Katzner, Rice, Janet Wiener, Sartell, Peggy (Larry) Kahnke, St. Paul, Mary (Don) Wentland, Holdingford, Lynn (Marty) Palmersheim, St. Joseph, and brother-in-law, Dan Chvatal, Jordan, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Jeanette Winkler, and sister, Pat Chvatal.