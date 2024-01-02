Jerome “Jerry” Eich, 83, St. Cloud

February 15, 1940 - December 31, 2023

Jerome “Jerry” Eich, age 83, passed away peacefully on December 31st, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta.

Jerry was born in Saint Joseph, MN on February 15, 1940 to Florian and Frances (Kenning) Eich. He married Judy Jurek, the love of his life, on May 6, 1972 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They had three children and one grandchild.

Jerry provided for his family through factory jobs. He was a hard worker, who, with his wife, established a loving and secure home for his children. Jerry would say his biggest accomplishment is his family, whom he selflessly prioritized his whole life.

Jerry was known for his kindness and easy-to-please demeanor. He was a genuinely compassionate person who cared about others. No matter his circumstance, he took the time to ask strangers about their day and readily gave to any one in need. He enjoyed playing cards, laughing with his friends and eating sweets.

Jerry was a devout Catholic who attended to his own faith journey, as well as encouraged that of others. He enjoyed being involved in his church community. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5548.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Florian and Frances Eich, his loving wife Judy and his brother-in-law Sidney Studer. He is survived by his children Stephanie, Anthony and Jean (Phillip Maser), his grandson, Emerson Elliott-Eich, his sister Shirley Studer, his niece Amanda Dingmann and his great-niece Bailey Dingmann.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. on Monday, January 8, 2024 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Entombment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the church.