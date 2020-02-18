Jerome Gapinski, 76, Foley

December 1, 1943 ~ February 14, 2020

Jerome Gapinski, age 76 of Foley, passed away February 14, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Wednesday. Parish Prayers will be 7:00 PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jerome Benedict Gapinski was born December 1, 1943 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Albert and Helen (Cielinski) Gapinski. He married Dianne Kasner on August 10, 1964 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Morrill. The couple celebrated 55 years of marriage together. Jerome and Dianne raised their family and farmed pigs as a third generation farmer of the Gapinski farm. He worked at Viking Coke for many years, later turning his talents to carpentry work until present. He enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his grandkids activities. He enjoyed playing cards and visiting friends over a cup of coffee at the Schmit Haus. Jerome took pride in his work and was a good steward of the land, was a man of high morals and had a strong love for God. He was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church and the Gilman Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne, Foley and children: Sheila Gapinski, Sauk Rapids; Leslie (Chuck) Kantor, Foley; Rachel (Kevin) Knapek, St. Cloud and Joe (Chris), Foley; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers: Adeline (Linus) Thole, Bloomington; Chester (Janice), Coon Rapids; Rose Ann Faber, Bonita Springs, FL and LeRoy (Joel) of Foley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Joe Faber.