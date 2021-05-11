Jerome F. Schmidt, 87, St. Cloud

May 21, 1933 - May 7, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park for Jerome F. Schmidt, age 87 who died Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Community Nursing Home, Sauk Rapids. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and interment will be in the Assumption Cemetery St. Cloud. A visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday at the Church in Waite Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jerome was born in St. Paul to Fred and Marie (Rangitsch) Schmidt. He married Mary T. Martin July 1, 1972 in St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Cloud. Jerome was a high school math and history teacher, teaching in the states of Ohio, Illinois, and finishing his career at Maple Lake High School in Minnesota. He enjoyed reading, going for walks, his pets and he was a lifelong learner.

Jerome is survived by his children; Jennifer Schmidt of Brooklyn Park, Jacqueline Schmidt of Minneapolis, and Jeffrey Schmidt of St. Cloud also a sister Darlene Christenson of White Bear Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary on September 22, 1993, sisters, Angie Mayer, Jean Wojcik and a brother Harold Schmidt.