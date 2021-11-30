Jerome C. “Jerry” Preusser, 89, St. Cloud

January 26, 1932 - November 25, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Jerome C. “Jerry” Preusser, age 89 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Lake Ridge Care Center in Buffalo. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik and Reverend Doug Liebsch will concelebrate. Burial will take place at a later date.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Church. Parish prayers will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Jerry was born January 26, 1932 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Joseph and Angela (Stumpf) Preusser. He married Elizabeth “Betty” Thul on August 27, 1955 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Jerry worked for Cold Spring Granite until his retirement and then worked for Trobec Bus Service. He was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

He enjoyed fishing, polka music, trips to the casino, and visiting with family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his children, Carol (Mike) Gross, Richard (Brenda), Donald (Brenda), Thomas (Laura), David, Michael (Stacy), Brian (Mary), Daniel (Julie), Lisa (Greg) Liesch; daughter-in-law, Linda; 23 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marcy Uderman, Virgie Donaldson; brother-in-law Eldred Thul; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty in 2017; son, Kevin in 2020; and sister, Mary Lou Schmitt.