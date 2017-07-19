Jerome A. “Jerry” “Germs” Dold, 78, Punta Gorda, Florida, and formerly Fridley, MN

July 30, 1938 - July 14, 2017

Jerry grew up in Richmond MN, a town he loved and returned to whenever possible. After leaving Richmond he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Campbell in Kentucky with the 101st Airborne Division where he was a paratrooper and completed 26 jumps (1956-1958). Soon after, he moved to the Twin Cities, and eventually lived for many years in Fridley, MN, where he was employed as a Meat Inspector with the USDA until he retired. After retirement, he enjoyed being a landlord, and the weekly upkeep and maintenance the yards required of him, but he really loved to take care of the bus stop in Fridley, on “his” corner. He stayed very active with daily walks and playing golf when possible with family and friends including his Tuesday men’s league. He loved to take ski trips to Colorado, Utah and Lake Tahoe with his family. Early on, he owned a boat and boat slip on the St. Croix at Sunnyside Marina in Stillwater, and enjoyed taking his family and friends cruising on the river. He often talked about the special bond he felt with all of his siblings and the closeness they all shared, with camping trips and social events throughout the years. His family was always very important to him. In recent years he spent winters in Punta Gorda FL, and summers in Hudson WI with his life companion “Lady Friend” Mary Jo who he loved dearly. Throughout his life he continued to stay fit, active, and considered himself young at heart. Jerry enjoyed happy hour and would bring his own pretzels and peanuts in a little baggie to enjoy with an ice-cold beer. He was a classy guy and always looked great in his Tommy Bahama clothing. He was a planner and a perfectionist as evidenced by the quality of any project he took on.