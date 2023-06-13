Jennifer M. Novak, 47, Sartell

April 4, 1976 - June 11, 2023

attachment-Jennifer Novak loading...

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Jennifer M. Novak, age 47, who passed away Sunday at her residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Jennifer was born April 4, 1976 in St. Cloud to Joseph and Nancy (Biniek) Novak. She lived in the Sartell area most of her life. Jennifer worked for Ziess, making Eyeglasses. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. Jennifer was a fighter, persistent, determined, and had a positive attitude. She was a great mother and always put family before herself.

Survivors include her son, Baysean Taylor of Foley; mother, Nancy Novak of Foley; father, Joseph Novak of St. Cloud; sister and brother, Jody (Ryan) Hendricks of McKinney, TX and Jeremiah (Annie) Novak of Phoenix, AZ; and nieces and nephews, Beckitt, Ivy, Rhett, Kaylee, and Ava. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; sister, Jamie Novak; and brother, Joshua Novak.