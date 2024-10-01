Jennifer L. “Jenny” Schepper, 52, St. Cloud

December 12, 1971 – September 27, 2024

Jennifer Lynn Schepper, age 52, of St. Cloud passed away on Friday, September 27, 2024, at The St. Cloud Hospital.

A Funeral Service celebrating Jennifer’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, October 7 at Benson Funeral Home and one hour prior the service at church on Tuesday.

Jennifer was born on December 12, 1971 in Waconia, MN to Philip and Audrey (Rosen) Schepper. She graduated from Apollo High School in 1990. Jenny had various jobs before joining the staff at SpeeDee Delivery working in customer service. A job she loved and has had for over 19 years. Exactly 25 years before passing away she met John Bruce while working at a Holiday Station in St. Cloud. They loved spending time together and traveling, especially going on cruises. She enjoyed country music, Reba McEntire in particular, collecting art and being with her cats.

Jennifer is survived by her best friend and partner, John Bruce; parents, Philip and Audrey Schepper; siblings, Brian (Sondra) Schepper and Melissa (Todd) Henning; nephews, Bradley and Hunter Schepper; niece Rachel Weyrauch; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ted and Kathryn Rosen and Dick and Aurlette Schepper.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Holy Cross Food Shelf, Tri-County Humane Society, or the charity of the donor’s choice.