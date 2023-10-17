Jeffrey R. Tichy, 52, Royalton

October 17, 1970 - October 9, 2023

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Jeffrey Richard Tichy, 52 of Royalton, who passed away on October 9th at his home. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Family and friends may gather from 10:00 AM until the time of service Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud. Inurnment will take place at the Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids.

Jeffrey was born on October 17, 1970 in Saint Cloud to Richard and Jean (Kilanowski) Tichy. He married Mary Froelich on September 19, 2015 in St. Cloud. He worked as a Maintenance technician for the Cold Spring Brewing Company in Cold Spring.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife Mary of Royalton, daughter Ashley at home, his mother Jean Reichel of Royalton and sisters; Mary Jean (Todd) Ihli, Sartell, Tammy (Terry) Denne, Waite Park and Laurie Vogel of St. Cloud.

He is preceded in death by his father Richard Tichy.