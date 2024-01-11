Jeffrey “Jeff” M. Bohman, 57, Sauk Rapids

December 2, 1966 - January 10, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 15, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jeffrey “Jeff” Bohman, age 57, who passed away Wednesday at M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton after a 25 year battle with Sjogren’s. Chaplain Scott Harms will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the services Monday at the funeral home.

Jeffrey Michael Bohman was born December 2, 1966 in Cambridge to Herman and Patricia (Colburn) Bohman. He attended Michigan Technical College for mechanics. He married RoxAnn Hemmesch-Gill on August 7, 2010 in Milaca. Jeff grew up in Bigfork, and lived in Princeton, Milaca, and Sauk Rapids the last four years. He was a truck driver, test engineer for Lube-Tech/Polaris, and owned ran his own snowmobile repair shop called “The Shop”. Jeff enjoyed riding and racing dirt bikes and snowmobiles, fishing, camping, traveling, and tinkering. He also enjoyed racing and being a member of the snowmobile club in Bigfork. He was talented, a go-getter, mechanically inclined, helpful, passionate, and had a heart of gold. Jeff was family oriented and was most proud of the love of his life RoxAnn.

Survivors include his wife, RoxAnn of Sauk Rapids; daughter and sons, Ashley, Jacob (Missy) and Jason; step-son, Jeff Gill; step-daughter-in-law, Sarah Gill; mother, Patricia Bohman of Cambridge; brothers, Bob and Tim (Deb) both of Cambridge; grandchildren, Eli, Sophie, and Aiden; godson, Wyatt; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Bohman; step-son, Dean Gill; and sister-in-law, Kathy Bohman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

The family would like to thank M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center and especially Dr. Peterson.