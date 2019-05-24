Jeffrey James Albaugh, 70, Sauk Rapids

June 12, 1948 - May 19, 2019

Jeffrey Albaugh was born June 12, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Douglas and Ermelinda (LeClaire) Albaugh and passed away on Sunday May 19, 2019 in Sartell, MN. Jeffrey was a beloved science teacher who taught for over ten years in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, as well as in Torreon, Mexico, Kuwait, Chile, China and Korea. Jeffrey absolutely loved teaching and was loved and adored by all his students. His favorite pastime was going to the beach, swimming at club pools in the Dominican Republic and reading. All that knew him always thought of him as a humble, caring and humorous person. Students would always hang out in his classroom during lunch and after school to hear stories from Mr. "Alby" as he was known by. Jeffrey also made a huge impact in the community in which he resided. Neighbors and friends knew him to be extremely social and inviting; he was a positive influence on all who took the time to get to know his humor and way of life. Jeffrey spent much of his time by lakes, fishing and spending time with his family in Minnesota. Jeffrey was also a Veteran who served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War from 1966 - 1970.

Jeffrey is survived by his daughters Melissa Albaugh of Billings, MT and Lauren Albaugh of Cody, WY; sister, Melinda Campbell; and nephews, Jeremy Campbell and Luke Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents. May he rest in peace.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. For all who knew him, please join his family to celebrate his life.