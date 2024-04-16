Jeffrey J. Baird, 79, St. Cloud

January 19, 1945 - April 16, 2024

attachment-Jeffre Baird loading...

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 19 at First United Methodist Church in Grey Eagle for Jeffrey John Baird, 79, of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at his home. Pastor Jake Holck will officiate and burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Cold Spring. Visitation will be an hour before the services at the church in Grey Eagle. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jeffrey was born in Grey Eagle on January 19, 1945 to John and Elma (Koski) Baird. Second of three children Judy, Jeff, Joy. Although Jeff moved away from Grey Eagle in 1962, he never really left his beloved small town community in spirit. He received his Bachelor’s Degree at Saint Cloud State University. Jeffrey married Patricia Schiemann on June 17, 1967 at St. Joseph’s Church in Grey Eagle.

Jeffrey was known for his sharp wit and his honest, robust sense of humor. He leaned on his faith in times of struggle. Jeff loved spending time with his grandchildren above all else. He also enjoyed all sports, especially baseball.

Jeffrey is survived by his children; Brant (Angela), Tisha, Kyle, Jeremy, Brigette (Bob), and Lindsey, sister Joy Lucius of Lakeville, and grandchildren Trent, Ariel, Layla, Ella, and Winston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patricia and sister Judy Borgerding.