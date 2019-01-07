Jeff Pollreis Takes Over as new District 742 Board Chair

WAITE PARK -- There's a new face of the District 742 School Board -- Jeff Pollreis .

He takes over from Al Dahlgren, who had served two years as board chair.

Pollreis, who was vice-chair under Dahlgren, will be board chair for the first time in his tenure on the board. Pollreis says he's excited to get started.

"It feels great [to be board chair] it was on my bucket list, it's my third year on the board so I think I'm ready."

He says he wants to stay active as board chair.

"I would tend to be more proactive. But we have a lot of things that are coming to fruition with the board, so it's going to take both proactive and reactive approaches."

Pollreis says 2019 is going to be a big year, not just for the board but the district in general.

"[We've got work to do on] the old Tech High School, making sure that works well with the city. Opening the new Tech High School. We've got the Wilson building, gymnastics and it's a contract year. We've got topics out there."

He says he's confident they have a strong board and is excited to work with the new faces -- Natalie Ringsmuth , Zach Dorholt and Les Green -- elected last year.

The board also approved raising the monthly compensation for board members. As chair, Pollreis will receive $760 and the other board members will receive $670. This comes a decade after the board's stipend was cut by 10%.