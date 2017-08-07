Jeannie Eickhoff Schreifels, 71, Cold Spring

August 23, 1945 – August 7, 2017

A Memorial Service will be at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2017 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Jeannie Schreifels, age 71, who died Monday at Koronis Manor after a courageous battle with cancer.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Thursday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Jeannie was born on August 23, 1945 in Cold Spring, MN to John and Mary (Ruhland) Eickhoff. She worked at Gold’n Plump for 27 years. Jeannie enjoyed bingo, trips to the casino and fishing. With Jeannie what you saw is what you got, she accepted everybody the way they were and shared her humor with all.

Survivors include her children, Scott (Michelle) and their children, Sophie and Olivia, Steve (Lesley Hentges) and his daughter Kallie; siblings, Jack (Rita), Rich (Linda), Ken (Linda), Jim (Sue), Tom (Carol), Mary (Roger) Spoden, Carol (Steve) Tillman, Kathy (Jim) Fouch.