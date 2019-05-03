Jeanette R. Masini, 63, St. Cloud

November 3, 1995 – May 2, 2019

Jeanette R. Masini, age 63, of St. Cloud, MN, died unexpectedly at her home on May 2, 2019.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Jeanette Ruth Disher was born on November 3, 1955 in Baltimore, MD to Albert and Nancy (Phelps) Weitz, she was adopted and raised by Gwen Disher. She attended St. Cloud Community and Technical College where she earned an Associates Degree in accounting. Jeanette worked in customer service and training at several places throughout her life including Central Minnesota Education Research and Development Council, Skyward, Astound Communications and most recently TDS Telecom where she retired in 2009. Jeanette was married to Brian Masini on October 7, 2000 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She was a talented writer who enjoyed crocheting, being around animals, collecting china dolls and snow globes, and loved football, especially the MN Vikings. Jeanette will be remembered as a genuine and sincere person who had a strong Christian faith. She exercised that faith daily through prayer, shared it with everyone she could and found joy in helping others growth in their faith. Her greatest love and joy came from being with her family, in particular her grandchildren.

Jeanette is survived by her loving husband, Brian Masini of St. Cloud; children, Nichole (Ousmane) Cisse of St. Cloud, Karissa (Brad) Daiker of Rice and Brittany (Brian) Kruchten of Sauk Rapids, MN; brother, Mike (Debbie) Disher of Sauk Center; grandchildren, Angel, Olivia, Hannah, Brooklynn, Myra, Jackson, Whitney JoviLynn and Miriam; and great-grandchildren, Meilani and Kohen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; adoptive mother, Gwen Disher; daughter, Rebecca Wright; and brother, David Disher.