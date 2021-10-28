Jeanette “Nettie” Steichen Taufen, 83, Cold Spring

January 25, 1938 - October 25, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Jeanette “Nettie” Steichen Taufen age 83, who died Monday at her home in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Nettie was born in Cold Spring, MN to Aloys and Desdamona (Herbst) Steichen. She married Bill Taufen on August 27, 1960, in St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. Nettie graduated from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring in 1956. She attended Winona State and St, Cloud State University. She taught school in Columbia Heights and Avon Elementary School.

Nettie was a member of St Boniface Parish in Cold Spring, MN where she was active in many things. She taught religion for many years, was on the parish council, chairman of the parish festival, cleaner for the church, she was a greeter, she gave out communion and she was the chairman of the first parish directory.

Nettie was a girl scout leader and a den mother for a group of cub scouts. She was a member of the lioness club, Christian mothers in various capacities and "Red Hatters” for many years.

Nettie enjoyed golf, playing cards, reading, traveling and casinos. Spending time with family and friends meant the world to her.

Survivors include children, David (Laura) Taufen, Dana (Tom) Arnold, Julie (Dave) Fuecker and Jim (Michele) Taufen; 12 grandchildren, Pat, Sydney, Margaret (Jack), Emma (Daniel), Sam, Matt, Natalie (Noah), Ben, Dani, Max, Isabel and Isacc; brothers-in-law, Richard Cole and Pastor Floyd Simmons.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Taufen; parents, Aloys and Desdamona Steichen; brother, Mal Steichen; sisters, Del Hillier, Mona Cole, Vonnie Simmons; and granddaughter, Madeline Taufen.

Memorials will be given to the Avon Elementary School PTA.