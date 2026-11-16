ST. JOSEPH — Jeanette E. “Nettie” Pfannenstein, 84, of St. Joseph, died Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at St. Therese of Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park.

Nettie was born in St. Joseph on November 14, 1941, to Florian and Agatha (Schroeder) Ketten. She graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School and studied English at Northeastern College in Boston and St. Cloud State University. She married Robert “Bob” Pfannenstein on July 2, 1977, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She worked in office management at Catholic Charities and Caritas Family Services in St. Cloud and later served as executive assistant to Bishop John F. Kinney of the Diocese of St. Cloud. She was active in her parish as a trustee, lector, cantor, and choir member.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. at the St. Joseph Parish Heritage Hall. Inurnment will be in the parish mausoleum following Mass.

Survivors include her daughter, Sara (Nate) Goese; granddaughter Hayley; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Daniel Funeral Home