Jeanette J. Glidden, 86, Foley

August 15, 1936 - December 24, 2022

Jeanette Glidden, age 86 of Foley, MN, passed away December 24, 2022, at The Gardens at Foley. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Zimmerman. Pastor Tim Savarese will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at a later date in Livonia Cemetery.

Jeanette June Otteson was born to Elmer and Agnes (Moey) Otteson on August 15, 1936, in the Township of Isle Harbor. Jeanette married Ralph Kreager on April 9, 1955. She worked at Federal Cartridge until she retired. After retirement she started making and selling loomed rugs, embroidery, and sewing projects. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the Legion Auxiliary in Zimmerman.

Jeanette will be deeply missed by her four children, Larry (Gail) Kreager of Henning, Linda Kemp of Zimmerman, Leroy (LeeAnn) Kreager of Emily, and Lucinda (John) Kluver of Sundburg; her nine grandchildren, Kory Kreager, Andrew Kreager, Jason Kemp, Jarrod Kemp, Jennifer Kemp, Joshua Kreager, Rachel Wagner, David Kluver, and Ashley Kluver; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Otteson and Ken Otteson; sisters, Thelma Altman, Phyliss Kingbury, and Romona Leeman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Kreager; husband, Stewart Glidden; sisters, Joyce Otteson and LaMae Haug; brother, Glen Otteson; son-in-law, George Kemp; and grandson, Jacob Connoy.