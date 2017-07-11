Jeanette A. Meyer, 93, St. Cloud

March 3, 1924 - July 10, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Jeanette A. Meyer, age 93 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, July 10, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Private interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Jeanette was born March 3, 1924 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Catherine (Prem) Gacke. She married Virgil W. Meyer on November 7, 1949 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Jeanette was employed by N.D. Paffenfus, DDS as a dental assistant and later by the St. Cloud Hospital as a respiratory aid until her retirement in 1983. Jeanette volunteered at the St. Cloud Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center for several years and was a member of St. Paul’s Parish, Christian Women and Catholic United Financial.

Jeanette was a proud wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her flowers, gardening, fishing, camping and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Jeanette is survived by her children, John of St. Cloud, Cathy (Marc) Hein of Katy, Texas and Thomas (Kristy) of Fargo, North Dakota; five grandsons, Jason (Stephanie) Hein, Jeremy Hein, Eric Meyer, Ryan Meyer and Alec Meyer; and one great granddaughter, Adalyn Hein.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil; sister, LaVerne Wiltgen; brothers, Roman and Richard.