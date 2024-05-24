Jeaneane “Jeanie” D. Berglund, 76, Princeton

March 16, 1948 - May 22, 2024

Jeaneane Dawn Berglund, age 76 of Princeton, MN, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Fairview Hospital in Princeton. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. A burial following the service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton. Arrangements with Williams Dingmann Funeral Home of Princeton.

Jeanie was born to Henry and Norma (Klitzke) Blondell on March 16, 1948, in Hutchinson. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1966. On May 23, 1970, she was united in marriage to Dean Berglund, and together they raised six children.

Jeanie enjoyed gardening and making the yard at their home beautiful. She enjoyed chocolate and “sweets” and driving her black Chevy truck. Jeanie loved Patsy Cline, watching “Late Model” racing, fishing, going on horse adventures with her brother, Hank, watching the Minnesota Wild, and dancing. She also loved her dogs, Buddy and Bandit. Above all, Jeanie loved her family and spending time with her grandkids.

Jeanie is survived by her six children, Stacey (Todd) Siegfried of Litchfield, Heather (Jason) Allen of Milaca, Sarah (Travis) Listul of Champlin, John (Angie) Berglund of Milaca, James (Amanda) Berglund of Princeton, and Daniel Berglund of Princeton; ten grandchildren, Aaron, Jaden, Ryan, Nicole, Tate, Jenna, Brennan, Tyson, Adisen, and Jersey; one great-grandchild, Brantley; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger; loving husband of 53 years, Dean; grandson, Adam; and other family members.