Jean V. Larson, 80, Waite Park

June 14, 1943 - January 1, 2024

Memorial services will be held at 6 P.M. on Friday, January 19, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater, MN for Jean Veronica Larson, age 80. She died at the Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park, MN. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 – 6 PM at the funeral home.

Jean was born on June 14, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN the daughter of Raymond and Luella (Hansen) Menke. She attended and graduated from Cathedral in 1960. Jean was united in marriage to Dennis Larson on April 27, 1963 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Three children were born to this union. Jean operated a child day care business from her own home for 32 years helping many families in the St. Cloud area.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband in 2018; six brothers and sisters, Betty, Virgil, James, LeRoy, Luverne, and Jerry.

She is survived by her children David Larson of Golden, CO; Jayme Larson of St. Cloud, Debra (Nick) Scherr of Clearwater; grandchildren, Madeline, Anna, Dane Larson, Kaitlyn and Miranda Scherr; Dorothy Wollak, Waite Park, Irene Maize, Rochester, Jean Larson (Dennis) Waite Park, and sisters-in-law, Eileen Menke and Rosemary Menke both of St. Cloud, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.