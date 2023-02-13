Jean P. Weitzel, 94, Chanhassen, formerly of St. Cloud

December 21, 1928 - February 9, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Jean Weitzel. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 24, 2023 from 4PM- 7PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and an hour prior to the Mass Saturday at the Church.

Jean Patricia Weitzel, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, passed away at age 94 on February 9, 2023 at Riley Crossing in Chanhassen, MN. Born in Eau Claire, WI Jean graduated in 1947 from St. Patrick’s High School to continue her education at the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduation in 1950, she completed her undergraduate degree at St. Louis University. She eventually went on to complete her Master’s Degree at St. Cloud State University.

Jean was a very passionate, 50+ year Nursing Educator for several nursing programs across the state of MN, IA and IL, focusing on the area of Mental Health. She loved teaching and her students. She always marveled at their drive to want to learn and help others. Jean also worked at the St. Cloud Hospital (Centracare) in the Mental Health Unit for several years where she worked with several cherished colleagues/friends.

Jean met the love of her life, companion, fishing partner, Bob and they were married on August 18, 1956 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Jean and Bob enjoyed spending time at their lake home on Big Birch Lake, bonding with family and friends and reeling in multiple fish over the years.

Jean cherished her family and was always there to support, encourage, celebrate joyful occasions and provide comfort during times of sorrow. She is survived by her children, Michele Weitzel of Chaska, Greg Weitzel of St. Cloud. She was a very involved and passionate grandmother of 4; Brenden Green (Lauren Lunsford) Dallas, TX, Ashlyn (Mike Schreiner) Waconia, MN, Andrea (Kyle McCartan) Dallas, TX and Brett (Jessica Green) Elk, WA; Great-Grand Mother of 9; Emmett, Danity, Augusta, Dresden, Sawyer, Bode, Nash, Colbie and Briggs.

Jean is survived by her sister and brother in laws, John and Mary Weitzel of St. Cloud, MN, Bill and Delores Weitzel, Wahpeton, ND, Sister in Fun, Marion Aylmer, and several beloved nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, sisters and brothers in law, Robert and Anna Mae White, Bill and Virginia Clemens and grandson, Scott Michel Green.

Throughout the years, Jean volunteered and served to help others for some of the following organizations – Stearns Country Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee, MLN Board of Directors, State Board of Podiatry, Whitney Senior Center Advisory Board, Parish Council, to name a few. She was a long-standing member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Big Birch Lake Assoc, and of Signa Theta Tau. Jean was always looking for a way to help others.

A lifelong athlete and sports fan, Jean could be found on the tennis or pickleball court with wonderful friends, into her 90’s and in her later years, at Silver Sneakers as the Queen of the Back Row.

Jean was a joy to be around. Her energy, incredible humor, sense of fun, passion for knowledge, teaching, learning, sports, friends and family will be missed.

We are so grateful to the incredible staff at Riley Crossing. The aids, nurses and staff were so good to Jean in her last 2 years and she loved them all. They are angels on earth! Also, a heartfelt thank you to the Brighton Hospice team whose kind and loving care made Jean's journey the past 6 months peaceful and comfortable.