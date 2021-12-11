Jean M. Pike, 94, Avon

February 16, 1927 - December 5, 2021

Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Jean Pike, age 94, who died Sunday, December 5,2021, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Arrangements are entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Jean was born February 16, 1927, in Chicago, IL, to Rodger & Elnora (Rossman) Olson. She married Richard Pike on June 17, 1950, in Oaklawn, IL. She worked as a nurse for St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for many years before working at Hastings Public Schools until her retirement. She is a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and active in the Christian Women.

She is survived by her children, Brad (Kathleen) Pike of Maple Grove; Nancy (Jeff) Hofmann of Otsego; James (Kristine) Pike of Summerset, WI; Jane (Steven) Borndale of Hastings; and 6 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 70 years, Richard; granddaughter, Caitlin Pike; and sister, Elaine Neil.